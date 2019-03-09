Noida couple allegedly attacked after they foiled burglary bid at home

A couple was allegedly attacked in their home at Jalvayu Vihar in Sector 21 by three unidentified burglars on Thursday morning when they returned home and foiled an ongoing burglary attempt.

The incident occurred in the R block of the housing society around 9.15 am. The victims, Jitendra Kumar (36) and his wife Garima, had left home to visit a doctor.

“My wife was unwell, so we went to see a doctor. However, the doctor wasn’t available and we came back at 9.15 am. While we were climbing stairs to go to our house located on the second floor, we saw a suspicious man talking on the phone while coming downstairs. As we reached up, we saw that the gate of our house was open,” Kumar, a manager with a private bank, said.

The couple came across three men in the house. “They had already opened the locks of the cupboards. When they saw us, one of them attacked my wife with a screwdriver but she escaped. Another person waved a pistol at us and threatened to shoot. The three then ran downstairs and we followed them. One of the security guards at the gate tried to stop them but they managed to slip away,” Kumar said.

The family suspects that the burglars might have watched the house for their movement. “They might have assumed that we had left for work. They didn’t break the door. It seems that they used a master key to open our main door,” Kumar said.

The security guard who tried to catch the burglars was identified as Mukesh Kumar. “We saw three men running towards the gate. When Mukesh tried to stop them, one of them attacked him with a screwdriver. We tried to follow them but they got on two motorcycles, on which two other men were waiting, and fled,” said another security guard deployed at the society gate.

According to police, the burglars were unable to take any valuables. A case was registered under sections 454 (trespassing), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 511 (attempting a crime) and 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC .

“We are working on identifying the accused. A team is going through the CCTV footage to find leads about them. A probe is underway,” Rajveer Singh Chauhan, station house officer, Sector 20 police station, said.

First Published: Mar 09, 2019 03:36 IST