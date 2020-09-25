e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 25, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / Noida district road safety committee holds meeting; officials told to check speeding

Noida district road safety committee holds meeting; officials told to check speeding

noida Updated: Sep 25, 2020 23:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The Gautam Budh Nagar district road safety committee on Friday held a meeting with departments of traffic, transport, education to discuss ways to check speeding on expressways and other roads besides taking other safety measures.

“We have directed the officials of traffic and transport department to take safety measures and check speeding on the expressways. We have also asked the officials to install some cameras on the Yamuna Expressway which will facilitate issuing fines to the speeding vehicles,” said additional district magistrate, Diwakar Singh, who chaired the meeting.

Prashanti Tiwari, assistant regional transport commissioner (enforcement), Gautam Budh Nagar. said, “The maximum speed for light motor vehicle on expressways is 100 kmph, and for trucks and motorcycles, it is 60 kmph. The traffic and transport officials have been told to fines to violators who cross these speed limits,” he said.

Tiwari said the transport department has planned to launch a drive to paste reflectors on commercial vehicles in light of the approaching winters. “In winter, visibility becomes poor because of fog, and hence reflector plays an important role in terms of road safety. We will also launch a drive to paste reflectors on all commercial vehicles,” he said.

“Buses and vans used by government and private schools are also not in use for the last six months. We will hold a meeting with the school officials regarding fitness of these vehicles, once we get an official notification about reopening of schools in the coming days,” he said.

top news
Indian diplomat walks out after Imran Khan mentions Kashmir at UN
Indian diplomat walks out after Imran Khan mentions Kashmir at UN
India, Japan to kick off naval drills in Arabian Sea
India, Japan to kick off naval drills in Arabian Sea
Prithvi Shaw and awe in easy win for Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings
Prithvi Shaw and awe in easy win for Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings
UK asks China to allow UN unfettered access to Xinjiang
UK asks China to allow UN unfettered access to Xinjiang
Delhi records 3,827 new Covid-19 cases; active cases, containment zones on the rise
Delhi records 3,827 new Covid-19 cases; active cases, containment zones on the rise
Congress, NCP say no to farm bills in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena to decide
Congress, NCP say no to farm bills in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena to decide
‘Will never waver...’: Confident Nitish spells out plans for next term
‘Will never waver...’: Confident Nitish spells out plans for next term
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamIPL 2020, CSK vs DC Live Score

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Noida News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In