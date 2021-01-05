e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 05, 2021-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / Noida: Doctor duped of her jewellery by man in traffic police uniform

Noida: Doctor duped of her jewellery by man in traffic police uniform

noida Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 23:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

A man dressed as a traffic policeman and his accomplice robbed a 55-year-old woman of her jewellery on Tuesday morning near sector 19, said police. They had managed to swap her jewellery with artificial ones.

The victim was identified as Madhu Bhatia, a doctor and resident of sector 20. According to her complaint, she was on her way to work in a cab when the incident occurred.

“Around 10 am my cab was stopped on the sector 19-20 road by two (masked) men, one of whom was wearing the uniform of the traffic police. They were on an unmarked black motorcycle. They told me that there had been a murder in the area yesterday and as a precaution, senior officials had instructed them to ask public not to wear jewellery and (if they saw anyone wearing some), they were told to get it off and place it in envelopes,” read the woman’s complaint.

When she doubted their claims of being traffic policemen, they allegedly showed an ID card that made her believe them to be true. Upon their insistence, she said, she handed over her diamond bangles, which they made a show of wrapping in paper and returned it to her.

Immediately, she unwrapped it to find that she had been duped but by then the suspects had fled and the cab driver could not spot them either, she claimed in the complaint.

The complaint was filed with the sector 20 police and, based on it, a case was registered against the unidentified suspects under section 420 (cheating) and 379 (punishment for theft) of the Indian Penal Code.

“We are on the lookout for the suspects. They were masked and the motorcycle did not have a number plate. But a probe is underway and we are looking through CCTV footage of cameras in the area,” said Rakesh Kumar Singh, station house officer, sector 20 police station.

top news
India’s self-reliance initiatives may lead to trade barriers with other nations, says outgoing US envoy
India’s self-reliance initiatives may lead to trade barriers with other nations, says outgoing US envoy
US welcomes LeT commander Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi’s arrest on charges of terror financing
US welcomes LeT commander Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi’s arrest on charges of terror financing
India may have to make choices on arms deals, says outgoing US envoy
India may have to make choices on arms deals, says outgoing US envoy
Karnataka to vaccinate 6.3 lakh healthcare workers in first phase
Karnataka to vaccinate 6.3 lakh healthcare workers in first phase
Budget session of Parliament expected to begin on January 29
Budget session of Parliament expected to begin on January 29
Why Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin got nod, explains ministry
Why Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin got nod, explains ministry
Dry run blooper in Varanasi leads to vaccine boxes transported on bicycle
Dry run blooper in Varanasi leads to vaccine boxes transported on bicycle
Covid update: UK PM’s India visit; England lockdown; Centre explains CoWin app
Covid update: UK PM’s India visit; England lockdown; Centre explains CoWin app
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Noida News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In