Noida excise department penalises 6 shops for overcharging on liquor bottles

Taking cognizance of residents’ complaints of liquor vends overcharging, the excise department of Gautam Budh Nagar conducted a night inspection of licensed liquor shops in Noida and Greater Noida, and fined six such shop owners for selling liquor at a hiked price.

The excise department has fined over 100 liquor shops and collected a fine of over Rs 10 lakh in 2018 alone.

“The inspection on Tuesday night was part of our ongoing operation to thwart the practice of overcharging customers. We started from Basai village in Noida and covered liquor shops in sectors 50, 63 and 66 and villages such as Nithari, Mamura and Chhalera. Another team inspected liquor shops in Phase 2, Tilpata village, Kasna and other areas of Greater Noida. We found six shops overcharging and they were fined Rs 10,000 each. If the offence is repeated, then the fine will be Rs 1 lakh, and for a third instance, we will cancel licences,” RK Singh, district excise officer, Gautam Budh Nagar, said.

Time and again, Noida residents have complained about liquor bottles being sold for prices above the maximum retail price. The issue was also reported by Hindustan Times on July 31 highlighting the trend of residents preferring to buy liquor from Delhi rather than pay the exorbitant prices in Noida shops. Of the six shops fined on Tuesday, two in Mamura and Salarpur were mentioned in the Hindustan Times report.

Taking cognizance of this, the state excise and prohibition minister Jai Pratap Singh appealled to citizens to register complaints with him if they were overcharged for liquor.

Singh said he has found the liquor bottles are usually sold for prices above the MRP after 8pm.

“Taking this into consideration, we began our inspection after 8pm. We found that shop owners charge an additional Rs 5 on beer cans and Rs 10-30 more on hard liquor. Liquor shops have been asked to display their rate list at the shops and I request citizens to kindly send in complaints with proof if they happen to find any owner overcharging,” Singh said.

According to statistics provided by the excise department, there are 483 liquor shops in Gautam Budh Nagar of which 116 are beer shops, 114 foreign liquor shops, 23 model shops and 149 country liquor shops. Residents said much more needs to be done by the excise department to curb the practice of over charging.

First Published: Sep 27, 2018 04:17 IST