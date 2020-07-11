Noida expedites work on big development projects

noida

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 23:09 IST

The Noida authority will soon start work on several important development projects in the city that got delayed due to Covid-19 pandemic. These projects include ₹100-crore integrated system for traffic management and upgradation of sewage treatment plants, officials said.

On Saturday, the Noida authority chief executive officer, Ritu Maheshwari, conducted a review of several projects and issued directions to expedite work on them.

“We have reviewed and decided to execute all these projects at the earliest so that residents can benefit from them,” said Maheshwari.

For better traffic management, the authority has to put 80 busy traffic intersections under electronic surveillance. Initially, the authority will install high-definition cameras at 80 spots, including traffic intersections, main roads and internal roads. In the second phase, the authority will install cameras on all traffic junctions. All these sites will be connected to a control room, from where e-challans for traffic violations will be issued, the officials said.

In October last year, the authority had started tendering process to hire a private agency that can work on the e-surveillance project.

“For the e-surveillance project, three private companies have submitted bids. We will finalise one of them at the earliest and start the work soon so that traffic management and policing can be improved in the city,” said Maheshwari.

Besides, the authority has to upgrade the 40 million litres per day (MLD) sewage treatment plant (STP) in Sector 168 to 100 MLD capacity and 35 MLD Sector 123 STP to 80 MLD.

“As the tendering process is complete, the upgradation work will be started at site from July 31. Once completed, the STPs will treat more sewage, and teated water will help irrigate green areas and save the ground water,” said a Noida authority official, requesting anonymity.

Besides, the authority will also focus on making Sector 18 vehicle free zone, installing more LED lights across the city, and starting ‘cycle on rent’ facility at Metro stations on 29.7km Aqua Line that connects Noida with Greater Noida, the officials said.