Noida Fire: Experts will visit hospital to ascertain cause of blaze

The city magistrate of Noida has asked experts to visit Metro Hospital &Heart Institute next week to ascertain the exact cause of Thursday morning’s blaze.

The enquiry, to be headed by city magistrate Shailendra Mishra, will take place on on February 12.

Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate BN Singh had, previously, ordered a magisterial enquiry into the fire at the hospital in Sector 12.

Mishra has written to the assistant director (electrical safety), Ghaziabad, the chief medical officer of the district, as well as the district’s fire department to send experts. The circle officer 2 of Noida police has been asked to submit a detailed report on the incident.

The hospital had to evacuate 63 admitted patients and other persons after the fire broke out, around 11.45am.

“We sealed the second floor of the hospital building on Thursday evening, and have asked various experts to find out the exact cause of the fire. All the experts are expected to visit the spot on February 12. We have started the enquiry, the findings of which are to be submitted in 15 days,” Mishra said.

The city magistrate is also reaching out to public for statements, if they know anything about the fire incident at the hospital. “Anybody who has any information about the incident can approach me till February 17. We will also be taking statements of eyewitnesses,” Mishra added.

The city magistrate has also requested the senior superintendent of police (SSP) to arrange an expert from the forensic department.

The fire was doused around 1.45pm by the Noida police’s fire safety department. At least five fire tenders, along with police evacuated admitted patients, their relatives and others in the hospital, with help from the hospital staff

All patients were evacuated and shifted to a nearby branch of Metro Hospitals, Metro Multispecialty Hospital at Sector 11, around 300 metres away from the heart institute.

First Published: Feb 09, 2019 09:51 IST