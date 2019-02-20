Noida flyover accident: Pillion rider also dies, was run over by errant vehicle

A 26-year-old woman who had been injured in a road accident Sunday night at the Mahamaya flyover, in which her colleague had died, succumbed to injuries at a private hospital late Monday.

The woman, Anju Rathore, a software engineer by profession, had been riding pillion on a motorcycle with her colleague Mukesh Kumar Maurya (29), also an engineer, when their vehicle had been rammed by a fourwheeler. The impact of the hit was such that the two riders were thrown off their motorcycle. They crashed into an electricity pole, sustaining severe head injuries.

While Maurya was declared brought dead at the hospital, Rathore was admitted to Kailash hospital, Sector 27, where she passed away during treatment. “She was on life support in the ICU. She had multiple injuries on her head, chest and limbs. She succumbed on Monday night,” a hospital spokesperson said.

The woman was living in Sector 36 in a paying guest accommodation and was employed with a private IT firm in Sector 12.

“They had gone out with two of their colleagues and were on their way home when the accident took place. While Maurya fell towards the side of the road, Rathore had fallen towards the centre of the road, and the vehicle that had hit them went over her in its haste to flee. Her chest injuries were severe. Doctors wanted to operate on her and were waiting for her blood pressure to normalise, but she didn’t make it,” a colleague of Rathore said.

Her body was sent for an autopsy after which it was handed over to her family. Police said the errant vehicle as well as its driver of remains unidentified.

“We are working on tracing the vehicle and its driver. We have questioned some locals as well. The CCTV footage has not been very useful but we are trying to gather more evidence,” Uday Pratap, SHO, Sector 39 police station, said.

