Noida, Greater Noida joint team inspects orphaned stretch on Dadri road

A day after Hindustan Times raised the issue of jurisdictional conflict over a 200-metre orphaned stretch on Dadri Road, a joint team of Noida and Greater Noida authorities inspected the area on Sunday morning to initiate work along the road. However, which authority will claim ownership of the stretch is yet to be confirmed

On Sunday, HT had reported that both Noida and Greater Noida authorities had refused to claim ownership of the 200-metre long stretch connecting both the cities near the Hindon Bridge. The anomaly had come to the fore after an autorickshaw, trying to take the wrong side, overturned on the stretch. When residents asked the Noida and the Greater Noida authorities to increase the height of the central verge so that traffic violations could be avoided, both said the road was not under their jurisdiction.

The stretch was finally ‘adopted’ by Noida authority general manager Rajiv Tyagi, who directed both the teams to make changes on the spot by Monday.

“I spoke to both the teams in the morning and asked them to conduct a joint inspection and resolve the issue. The problem will be rectified by Monday. It may not be our domain but all Noida problems have to be taken up if residents are being inconvenienced,” Tyagi said.

Before taking charge of the Noida authority two months ago, Tyagi was the general manager of the Greater Noida authority.

Commuters say driving on the wrong side and crossing over from the damaged patches in the central verge are some of the major traffic violations on this road that leads to traffic bottlenecks.

The problem has been exacerbated due to violations by two- and three-wheelers.

“We spoke to the authorities again after Tyagi instructed them to resolve the issue. They are now ready to make repairs at the spot and we will help them out in the process on Monday,” Amit Gupta, a regular commuter in the area, said.

First Published: Sep 17, 2018 04:29 IST