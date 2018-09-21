Noida-Greater Noida Metro link completes first safety check

The Aqua Metro Line, that is set to connect Noida and Greater Noida through a 29.7km link, completed its first safety test on Thursday.

Deputy commissioner of metro rail safety (CMRS) Ram Kripal, finished his two-day long safety test of the rolling stock to make way for the next stage which is expected to take place in the first week of October, officials said.

“In his two-day long safety test, the deputy CMRS inspected the rolling stock at Metro depot located in Greater Noida. He started the inspection on Wednesday and finished the job on Thursday. He checked the places where trains are parked, washed and tested. He is satisfied with the facilities,” a Noida Metro rail corporation (NMRC) official not authorised to speak to the media said.

The NMRC, formed on November 14, 2014, owns this Rs 5,503 crore project (including land cost). The NMRC had, in 2015, roped in the Delhi Metro rail corporation (DMRC) for the project which started work at the site on May 25, 2015. The NMRC has fixed October, 2018 as the deadline to begin operations.

“The deputy CMRS has completed the first inspection of rolling stock. Now, the CMRS will conduct inspection of track, stations and the signals in the first week of October. Once the inspection is over, the Metro link will get clearance to start operations,” the official said.

The DMRC is giving final touches to the track to get ready for the final inspection of the stations.

“Work such as installation of tracks, electrical and installation of lights, etc. is in full swing. During inspections, the deputy CMRS checked if all specifications at the depot are in place or not. He verbally said that all things are in place as per procedure. But the report of the first inspection will be submitted later to NMRC,” the official said.

The NMRC is in the final stages of hiring an agency which will take care of housekeeping.

“The house keeping agency will soon be finalised so that the facility gets ready on time and we start operations by October-end,” the official said.

DMRC officials refused to comment on the safety inspection.

First Published: Sep 21, 2018 02:20 IST