Noida launches ‘doctor on call’ service amid lockdown

noida

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 23:45 IST

As the out patient department (OPD) services at hospitals across the city are disrupted due to Covid-19 pandemic, the Noida authority on Saturday started ‘doctor on call’ service to provide expert medical advice over phone.

Anyone in need can call at 0120-2422317 to seek advice from medical experts, including physician, paediatrician, ENT specialist, and ophthalmologist, among others. A total of eight doctors will be available for free between 10am and 6pm from April 25 onwards.

“The operator available at this telephone number will connect the patient with the right doctor for a medical advice on phone. Residents staying at home can seek medical advice for free. And soon the authority will launch an app through which patients can video chat with a doctor and get advice,” said Shobha Kushwaha, manager with Noida authority.

The service, which has been started with the help of Indian Medical Association, will continue until government and private hospitals resume their normal OPD services, officials said.

The officials said that hospitals will take longer time in resuming OPD services even after the Covid-19 lockdown ends on May 3.

According to the officials, the mobile application -- ‘telemedicine’ -- would be launched in a week’s time wherein anyone can directly connect with a doctor in need, video chat with him and take advice without visiting a clinic or hospital during this time of crisis.

As the authority started the service, eight more doctors have come forward to provide help via telephone to residents for free during the lockdown period.

“We hope that more doctors will join in and help the needy in this distressing time,” said another Noida authority official, requesting anonymity.

Residents have welcome the authority’s new move. “We cannot visit a hospital as there is a fear of getting infected. Recently, my son needed a medical advice when he was having stomach pain. But we did not visit a nearby hospital due to Covid-19 fear. Now, we can seek help via telephone,” said Arun Singh, a Sector 34 resident.