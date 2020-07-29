Noida: Man arrested for raping minor daughter

noida

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 23:36 IST

Police on Wednesday arrested a 45-year-old man in Noida for allegedly raping and abusing his minor daughter, officials said.

The man, a daily wager who hails from Bihar, is a habitual drinker and had raped his 13-year-old daughter, police said. The victim’s mother lodged a complaint with the Phase-2 police on July 24 and the man has been on the run since then.

According to deputy commissioner of police (DCP), women safety, Vrinda Shukla, the complainant mentioned that the man had been sexually abusing the girl for a long time.

“He rape his daughter repeatedly after consuming liquor, but the fear of shame kept her from filing a complaint. Finally, the mother gathered courage to register a police complaint. The man was arrested on Wednesday from near a bus stand,” Shukla said.

The suspect was booked under Indian Penal Code Section 376 (rape) as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, the police said, adding that further proceedings are underway.

Asked if there is a provision of counselling the victims to deal with the trauma, Shukla said while there are no legal provisions for organised counselling, even in cases involving POSCO Act, the minor was given counselling by the police.