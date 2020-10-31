Noida police gears to launch Eco-Friendly traffic awareness month – November

noida

With air quality touching new lows every day, the Noida Traffic Police have planned a month-long traffic awareness programme beginning November 1 with special emphasis on environment friendly initiatives.

On Thursday Noida recorded 383 AQI (very poor) and Greater Noida 412 AQI (severe).

Ganesh Saha, DCP Traffic, Gautam Budh Nagar, said, “We will encourage fuel efficient driving, low emission vehicles and electric vehicles. People will be informed to keep the vehicle in good condition and regularly check pollution.”

Saha said motorists would be advised to turn off their engines at traffic lights. “During peak hours, sometimes the waiting time is up to two minutes. Switch off the vehicle saves fuel,” he said. The traffic police will also seize polluting vehicles.

The force has also set up a control room from where officials will call about 50 Noida residents everyday and seek their suggestions and feedback. “We will ask if they are satisfied with the traffic policing. If they inform us about a traffic jam or unauthorised parking, encroachment, etc. we will take necessary measures,” said Omkar Singh, a head constable at the control room.

Residents can inform traffic police on – 9971009001 (call) and 7065100100 (WhatsApp only)

The department has identified 35 black spots in the district where accidents have become frequent.

Some of these black spots include Rajnigandha Chowk, Mahamaya Flyway, zero point of Noida-Greater Noida expressway, zero point of Yamuna Expressway, Gijhore intersection, Sector 137, NSEZ, Yamaha Chowk in Greater Noida, Jewar Toll Plaza, etc.

“We will audit these black spots done and then take necessary corrective measures,” Saha said.

Gautam Budh Nagar has recorded a sharp fall in the number of road accidents amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. According to the data from the district transport department, the district witnessed 317 mishaps from March 1-September 15 this year as against 653 last year. The fatalities due to road accidents also went down this year, with the district recording 162 deaths during the period, while 278 deaths were reported during the same period last year.

In 2019, the Noida traffic police had issued 6,99,708 challans and collected ₹14.76 crore fine from violators. From January to September 30, 2020, the Noida traffic department has issued challans to 339775 violators.