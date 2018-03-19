Noida: Returned Flipkart items replaced with fakes, 3 held

The Ghaziabad police on Monday arrested three delivery men for criminal breach of trust after they allegedly placed orders through fake customers and later replaced them with fake goods and dummies for return while pocketing the original goods.

The arrested trio has been identified as Raju Arora, Rinku Gaur and Asif Ahmad. They are from Delhi and worked as delivery boys for various logistic companies engaged in delivery of goods for e-commerce companies. The officials said that the three men had been operating for the past 2-3 months and allegedly replaced the returned goods with fakes or dummies.

“They roped in their people who would place orders as customers with Flipkart. The orders were booked from locations where these three men operated and were tasked to deliver the goods. Once the order was received, the company sent the ordered items through these delivery men to the customers. But the persons ordering the goods refused to accept them on one pretext or the other,” AK Maurya, the officiating senior superintendent of police, said.

“Once the orders were refused by the customer, the men would return it to the company. But before they returned, they opened the boxes and replaced the goods with fakes or dummies. This activity made the company suspicious and they filed an FIR,” Maurya added.

The FIR was filed at Link Road police station, as the men delivered the fakes in Surya Nagar, Ramprastha and delta colonies among others. The police said that the trio allegedly duped the company to the tune of nearly ₹10 lakh.

“We suspected something fishy since January. We detected the fraud when the returned goods were checked and we found duplicate hard disks returned in packets. As many as 24 such instances came to light. A majority of these orders were placed for external hard disks. When we checked, we found these were replaced with internal hard disks procured for cheap from local markets,” Nishant Mehra, assistant manager (security), Flipkart, said.

The police said that four more accomplices of the three arrested accused are absconding and a search has been launched to arrest them as well.

Flipkart officials said that they will now be stressing more on verification of the delivery men hired by its logistics partners and will also keep a check on bulk orders if placed from a single area.

The police have recovered five external hard disks and 20 duplicate external hard disks from the possession of the three accused.