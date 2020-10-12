Noida’s urban villages await property ownership cards under SVAMITVA scheme

noida

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 23:52 IST

NOIDA: Even as the Uttar Pradesh government has begun giving property ownership cards to beneficiaries in several villages of the state under the Centre’s Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas (SVAMITVA) scheme, the urban villages in Gautam Budh Nagar await for their turn.

According to officials, the scheme is yet to be implemented in the district due to some legal complexity. The state government is yet to decide as to when this scheme that empowers farmers will be executed at the ground in Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway areas, where the UP Industrial Development Act-1976 is into effect in most of the villages, the officials said.

At least 274 villages in the district -- 54 villages in Noida, 124 in Greater Noida and 96 in Yamuna Expressway areas -- are notified, while 88 others are not notified, said officials. The term ‘notified villages’ means the industrial authority of the area takes care of civic amenities and handles the developmental works in such villages and village head (Pradhan) elections do not take place.

While the villages which are not notified are governed by the ministry of panchayati raj, the officials said. Out of the 88 villages that are not notified and have elected village heads under the Panchayat Raj system, six are in Bisrakh block, 48 in Dadri area and the remaining are in Jewar.

“So far the scheme is meant for villages, which are not notified by the three industrial authorities. The survey work is underway with drones in 10 villages of the district. The villages which are notified in the district will be able to get the benefit under this scheme only after a decision taken by the UP government,” said Suhas LY, district magistrate, GB Nagar.

The legal complexity may affect the interests of thousands of the farmers, who have given their land for the development of Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway areas.

“We were the first one to start an agitation in 2013 demanding unique property title to houses located in urban areas so that farmers are empowered. But due to legal complexity, this scheme is not being implemented in the district that defeats the purpose. We hope the UP government will address this issue at the earliest,” said Raghuraj Singh of Kisan Sangharsh Samiti.

The Noida authority’s chief executive officer, Ritu Maheshwari, said they do not have any ‘idea’ on this issue. The Greater Noida authority is also not aware as to how this will be implemented in villages here. However, the Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority CEO Arun Vir Singh said, “District magistrate may be working on this.”

If the SVAMITVA scheme is implemented, the house owners in Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway areas will be able to take loan from the banks and will have a sense of security.

“The scheme is a great step because it will solve legal disputes over the property and redefine the character of urban villages in Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway areas,” said Ajaypal Sharma, president of Bharatiya Kisan Union -- GB Nagar.

Meanwhile, Noida MLA Pankaj Singh on Monday discussed the issue with villagers and the Noida authority CEO via video conference. “Giving a unique title to property in villages is a progressing and historic move. And we are taking steps so that it can be implemented in villages at the earliest. We want the villages must get all the civic facilities at par with sectors. And we are working in that direction,” said Singh.