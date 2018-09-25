Noida sector 18 market landlocked by road blocking, repair work

The Sector 18 market has turned into a fortress that is difficult to reach, with almost all entry points being stifled by traffic diversions.

Traders have cried foul, claiming that with continuous rain for the past few days, the road under repair is muddy and cannot be used by shoppers. Businesses are being affected as customers are avoiding the market now.

“We were told that all entry and exit points will be improved soon and the repair work will also be completed by the end of October. However, at this pace, it seems far-fetched that the condition of the market will be better anytime soon,” SK Jain, president, Sector 18 market association, said.

To reach the market from almost any direction, one needs to take a longer route than usual, not to mention a U-turn. The intersection on the road between DLF Mall of India and Radisson Blu hotel is blocked on weekends and during peak hours.

Authorities, however, claim that it is unauthorised and will be taken care of soon.

“This exit between the multilevel parking area, the mall and hotel becomes choked during peak hours and needs to be closed. However, we have not permitted that. We are monitoring traffic in that area and will take necessary steps soon, as discussed during the meeting with shopkeepers from Sector 18 last week,” Anil Kumar Jha, superintendent of police (traffic), said.

On the other side, between Metro pillar numbers 65 and 66, barricades have also been hindering entry to the market. Shopkeepers have suggested that the U-turn be moved further ahead so as to make entry easier. However, no action has been taken in this regard either.

According to the traffic police, the Noida authority is working on making a permanent U-turn based on suggestions from all stakeholders.

However, officials from the authority said the permanent U-turn will not be enforced until all stakeholders are on the same page regarding the designated entry to the market.

Shopkeepers are complaining that with all entry points becoming unapproachable, it is difficult to get good business.

“There is such a lack of coordination between departments that no work is done simultaneously to save time and improve the situation. Digging is done by various departments at different times, leaving the market in a mess for months together. We end up suffering as officials are least concerned about this market,” Anita Singh, vice president of Sector 18 market association, said.

Lack of proper parking space makes it difficult for shoppers and customers to use the market. According to regular visitors, the largest market area of the city, that could have been a plaza for Noida residents, has become a sore thumb.

“We have been coming here for years but the market is in a bad shape now. Finding parking in the market is painful, not to mention it is impossible to park our cars in the multilevel parking area and walk down to the market, especially during rainy days,” Sandeep Arya, a regular visitor and resident of Sector 27, said.

There is no footpath connecting the multilevel parking (MLCP) to the Sector 18 market and roads are not pedestrian friendly, thanks to mud and muck throughout the stretch. When there is no rain, this stretch is dusty and cars are parked along both sides, making it unsafe to walk from the MLCP to the

market.

Authority officials said that work for Sector 18 is a priority and coordinated efforts by all departments have started.

“All assistant engineers have been meeting at the site every morning around 9.30 for the past four days to discuss the ongoing work. We will be able to fix a deadline by the end of the week,” Rajeev Tyagi, general manager of Noida authority, said.

First Published: Sep 25, 2018 04:58 IST