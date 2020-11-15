Noida: Sewage network laid out in ten sectors to ensure only treated water is dumped into rivers

noida

Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 23:52 IST

NOIDA: The Noida authority on Sunday said that it has connected the master sewer pipeline with a sewage treatment plant to trap waste water from sectors 74, 75, 76, 77, 80, 81, 82, 83, 84, Hosiery complex and Phase 2, with an aim to make sure that only treated water flows in to Hindon River.

The move will help in making sure that sewage is not dumped into the river without treatment, said officials.

The National Green Tribunal, through various orders, had directed the Noida authority that only treated sewer water should be dumped into drains, which further empties into two rivers – Hindon and Yamuna, which flow along the city. Even the Noida Master Plan 2021 had mandated trapping of sewage from all areas and treatment of the same at the sewage treatment plants (STP), and before it was dumped in drains.

“Our water department has connected the sewer network from many areas, that include sectors 74, 75, 76 and 80, among others, with an STP for sewage treatment, as per Master Plan 2021,” said Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer of the Noida authority.

These sectors 74, 75, 76 and others are home to several newly-built group housing societies. The sewage from these societies was being dumped into drains without any treatment, thereby causing pollution.

Earlier, the authority was unable to tap the sewer as it could not connect a 1,200 metre-long stretch of the master sewer line in Sector 74 due to a land dispute. Due to non-availability of land, the authority could not build a sewer connection line and the master sewer line remained out of reach, said officials.

“However, now the authority has connected the 1,200 metre-long stretch as it resolved the land dispute seven months ago. In the last seven months, the authority has completed the master sewer line work. We have started tapping 30 million litres daily (MLD) sewer water from these areas to the Sector 123 STP for treatment. Now we will no longer dump the waste water directly into drains,” said a Noida authority official, not authorised to speak to the media.

The authority has installed a sewer pumping station at Sector 117 (located between Sector 74 and the Sector 123 STP) to channelise sewage from these areas to the STP in Sector 123.

Residents, meanwhile, said they have been demanding a master sewer line connection for a long time.

“As the sewer line was not connected properly, sewage from our societies was being dumped into vacant plots and open drains. We hope it will change now. Still, the authority needs to clean the sewer line to make sure sewage is not dumped into open,” said Amit Gupta, president of Prateek Wisteria Society apartment owners’ association (AOA) in Sector 77.

The 1200 metre sewer line has been laid six metres below ground to ensure all areas remain clean, officials said.

“It is important that while building a sustainable township, we need to have a sustainable process of clearing household sewage waste. The 7x sectors cluster is one of the largest high-rise clusters of Noida. This will be a big relief to high-rise society dwellers. IT is indeed a welcome step and we look forward to the implementation of such infrastructure all across the district. This will also help Noida achieve a better Swatchh Bharat ranking in the future,” said Rajiva Singh, president, Noida Federation of AOA, an umbrella body of AOAs.