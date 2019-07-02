Noida spa centres raids: Arrested accused to be charged under Gangster Act

Police on Sunday arrested 25 women and 10 men, including eight foreign nationals, for their alleged involvement in a prostitution racket operated from 14 different spa centres located in Noida’s Sector 18. The exercise – Operation Clean – was conducted under the directions of senior superintendent of police Vaibhav Krishna.

The SSP said the action was taken as he had received several complaints about alleged prostitution rackets in Noida-based spa centres. “We formed 15 teams, headed by seven circle officers and eight station house officers, and conducted raids at different spa centres. We have arrested 35 persons allegedly involved in prostitution,” he said.

Though the Sector 18 area comes under the Sector 20 police station, local officers had no information about the raids. Krishna said teams from Greater Noida and other police stations in Noida were assigned to carry out raids and only the teams knew about it. According to a senior police officer, who wished not to be identified, this was done as the involvement of local police officers, by way of turning a blind eye to illegal activities and providing protection to establishments, is suspected.

A statement by the Noida police said that they allegedly found prostitution rackets in all centres raided and the respective owners, staff, and clients present were booked. “We recovered Rs 1 lakh, some beer bottles, objectionable objects, and used and fresh contraceptives from the spot,” it read. The centres have been sealed, the SSP added.

Three FIRs were registered against these centres at the Sector 20 police station.

Rajeev Kumar Singh, circle officer, Greater Noida 3 is an investigating officer in one of the cases. “A case of immoral trafficking was registered. At one of the centres, we found 19 women and six men, which included the staff and some clients. They were providing services which are illegal,” he said.

Singh said the suspects were produced in court and sent to judicial custody on Monday. He added that out of the arrested suspects, eight women identified themselves as Thai nationals.

“We have informed the Local Intelligence Unit to examine their visa details. We will also contact their embassy for identity confirmation,” he said.

According to the police, there are around 100 spa centres in Noida. They said they will continue with such searches under Operation Clean.

The SSP added that said all suspects will also be charged under the Gangster Act, which is levied when people form a gang or group to carry out illegal activities.

A police team led by superintendent of police (rural) Vineet Jaiswal continued Operation Clean on Monday and conducted inspections at Sector 18 market and Atta market and removed unauthorised vendors and hawkers from the spot.

“We conducted an anti-encroachment drive at the Sector 18 market and Atta market on Monday. We will continue to undertake such drives as and when the need arises,” Jaiswal said.the police did not disclose where their next search would be or when.

