Noida starts mobile app to deliver essential items at your doorstep

noida

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 22:26 IST

The Noida authority has launched a mobile application — Noida Authority Apurti Suvidha — on Android to deliver essential items to residents at their doorstep amid a nationwide lockdown to check the spread of Covid-19.

Through the mobile application, residents can order groceries, fresh vegetables, fruits and medicines conveniently, officials said.

“With the help of mobile application — Noida Apurti — residents can get to know vendors who supply fresh vegetables and fruits in their respective localities and order accordingly. The application will provide names and contact details of vendors. They can call and order vegetables and fruits and the vendor will deliver it at the doorstep,” said Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer of Noida authority.

The mobile application is also available on Play Store as well as on Noida authority’s website noidaauthorityonline.com for download.

“One will have to provide area name and list of required essential items. Once it is filled, the application will direct the user to sector and service provide name, along with mobile number. After option of area and service is chosen, the application will direct to options where users can call and place an order,” said a Noida authority official.

To begin with, this service will be available only on Android play store and later be expanded to Apple’s app store as well, said officials.

The UP government and the government of India have ordered a nationwide lockdown from March 23 to April 14, 2020 in order to contain the spread of Covid-19. As residents are staying home, without coming out even to buy essential services, the Noida authority wants to deliver these services at their doorstep. The authority has deployed at least 700 different vendors, who are assigned to each sector and village to provide essential services.