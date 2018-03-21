Noida student kills self after alleged sexual harassment in school; 2 teachers, principal booked

A 15-year-old student of a private school in east Delhi committed suicide at her home in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida on Tuesday evening after she was allegedly sexually harassed by two of her teachers, who also threatened to fail her in her examination, her parents said on Wednesday.

The Class 9 student of the school in Mayur Vihar Phase I was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her room by her parents and was rushed to Kailash Hospital in Noida’s Sector 27. She was declared “brought dead” by the doctors.

Two teachers and the principal of the school have been booked by police after a complaint by the girl’s family.

“Based on the complaint received from the parents, we have booked two teachers of the victim girl’s school under sections 306, 506 and 354 of the Indian Penal Code for abetment of suicide, criminal intimidation and sexual harassment,” said Akhilesh Tripathi, the station house officer of Noida’s Sector 24 police station.

“They have also been booked under Pocso act for sexual harassment of a minor. No arrest has been made yet as our investigation is going on,” Tripathi added.

The principal has been booked for abetment to suicide, he said.

The school, however, denied the family’s allegations of harassment by teachers.

“Such a thing has never happened,” the principal of the school said.

No suicide note was found near her body, but the family has claimed that the girl was under extreme stress for the past two months.

“She used to tell us that her teachers want to fail her. She had also complained to me a month ago that her teachers touched her inappropriately,” her father said.

“Her results were declared on March 16 where she received seven marks in social studies and failed for two marks in science. Which student gets seven marks in a subject? The teachers have intentionally forced my daughter to commit suicide by mentally and physically torturing her,” he added.

Tripathi said a team was immediately sent to Kailash Hospital to receive the body, which has been sent for an autopsy.

A constable was suspended for not including the sections of sexual harassment and Pocso act in the first information report, Tripathi said.

“Constable Nirpender Singh has been suspended for dereliction of duty by SP city as he failed to include sections of sexual harassment in the FIR despite the complaint by the family of the deceased girl,” Tripathi said.

Police officials would visit the school later in the day.