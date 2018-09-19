Noida: Swine flu claims its first victim this season, man was from Allahabad

The first swine flu death in Noida this season was confirmed by the health department on Tuesday. The patient died of multiple organ failure on September 11 at a private hospital in the city.

He was a 59-year-old resident of Allahabad and was staying with his son in Sector 99, Noida. He was admitted to Fortis hospital in Noida with symptoms of cough and cold for three days before he died.

While samples were taken earlier, he was confirmed H1N1 positive posthumously after his reports came in from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

“We have written to the Allahabad health department alerting them, and also neighbouring areas, about the death. His relatives in Noida have been given Tamiflu doses,” Dr Anurag Bhargava, chief medical officer, said.

With swine flu cases being reported earlier than usual, health officials are taking necessary steps and have asked people to not panic. Officials said medicines are stocked and hospitals have been notified to handle any outbreak.

“We are prepared to deal with swine flu cases and have isolation wards and referral centres in place. Instructions have been given to government doctors as well as private practitioners regarding the handling of cases. The virus changes its nature every year and it could be a different strain this year as it is manifesting earlier than usual earlier presentation of swine flu symptoms,” Dr Bhargava said.

Two suspected cases were reported in Ghaziabad on August 31. However, both were later confirmed as negative. In 2017, just two cases of swine flu were reported in Ghaziabad.

“Swine flu is uncommon nowadays and we get very few cases. It is strange that suspected cases would be reported so early in the year. We have already alerted all private hospitals to immediately report any such notified disease,” Dr N K Gupta, chief medical officer of Ghaziabad, said.

The symptoms of swine flu are similar to common cold, including high fever, cough, cold, breathlessness, headache, nausea and loss of appetite.

Precautions include washing hands properly and regularly, using sanitisers, especially those that are alcohol-based, and avoiding crowded places.

Doctors suggest that one should visit a doctor if cough, cold and fever persists for over three days.

