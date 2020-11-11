Noida: Teen stabbed during robbery bid in shared vehicle

noida

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 23:55 IST

Noida: A 16-year-old boy was injured on Tuesday evening after he was stabbed by unidentified persons in a robbery bid near the Mahamaya flyover.

The victim was identified as Priyanshu Singh, a resident of Delhi’s Badarpur area. He is a class 11 student at a private school and had come to Noida’s Atta market for some errands, said police.

“The boy was in Noida for some work and was leaving in the evening to go to Kalindi Kunj. He took a shared auto-rickshaw near sector 37 to go to Delhi,” said Ankita Sharma, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), zone 1.

Police officials said that three people were already present in the vehicle which the victim assumed to be other passengers. When the auto reached near Mahamaya flyover, the driver turned towards the road leading to Amity University instead of the one going to Kalindi Kunj.

“That is when the boy realised that something was wrong. He asked the driver to drop him there itself, but the driver didn’t stop. Meanwhile, the men tried to rob him but the boy resisted,” said the ACP.

When the suspects realised that his shouts might attract other people, one of them stabbed him with a knife in his neck. Police officials said that the men were unsuccessful in taking anything from him and they left him bleeding while they fled with the vehicle.

The boy was later able to call his family and the police helpline after which a team was rushed to the spot and he was taken for treatment to a nearby hospital. “ His injury was serious and he was referred to a higher centre in Delhi where he is doing well now,” said the police official.

Based on the complaint of the boy’s father, a case of attempt to murder (section 307 of Indian Penal Code) has been registered at the sector 39 police station against unidentified suspects.

The police officials said that they are scanning CCTV cameras in the area to trace the vehicle and identify the suspects after which due legal action will be taken against them.