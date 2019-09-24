Noida to begin issuing OCs online from Wednesday

noida

The Noida authority on Tuesday said that it would start issuing occupancy certificates to ready residential buildings through an online system from Wednesday. The authority’s chief executive officer Ritu Maheshwari will launch this facility at 10am from the administrative building located in Sector 6. The aim is to issue occupancy certificates in a time-bound manner, officials said.

The move comes after the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority’s issued a notification stating that all local government bodies should issue an OC to a ready building within seven days or the building with other requisite certificates would be considered OC-approved.

“The new online system will instantly issue an OC if an applicant has submitted all requisite certificates, including a fire no-objection certificate (NOC), financial clearances, an environmental NOC, etc.,” SC Gaur, chief architect and town planner of the Noida authority, said.

The Noida authority has issued occupancy certificates to a total of 29,000 apartments from April 2017 to September 24, 2019, officials said on Tuesday.

The declaration came after the Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed the authority to expedite the issuance of OCs to realty projects so that apartment buyers and other investors get possession of their units. The UP chief minister had, in 2017, directed the authority officials to ensure that delayed housing units are delivered to apartment buyers, who suffered as the builders could not deliver units as per assurances made during the sale of flats. “From April 2017 to September 24 this year, the Noida authority has issued occupancy certificates to around 100 housing projects in which 29,000 apartment buyers got possession of their homes,” a Noida authority, not authorised to speak to the media, said.

Till September 24, the Noida authority issued occupancy certificates to 213 units in Jaypee Group’s Wish Town and 175 shops in a Wave Infratech’s commercial project.

“We have issued OCs to a Wave Group commercial project and a Jaypee Group residential project,” Gaur said.

Wave Group’s high street shop condominiums have a total space of four lakh square feet and will cater to retail customers in City Center, Sector 32, while Jaypee Group’s flats are part of its Wish Town project.

“We are delighted to receive the occupancy certificate for our project. We are delivering our first retail product, which is set to change the retail scenario in Noida. We plan to give our customers a destination with a different shopping experience,” CJ Singh, COO, Wave City Center, said.

Jaypee Group officials refused to comment.

The Noida authority officials said that the issuance of OCs will be fast-tracked now after the online system starts operations.

Till now, the authority had a manual system of issuing OCs under which a builder or individual applicant would submit an application along with the requisite NOCs. Then the authority’s urban town planning department would process them.

“Now, an applicant need not visit the authority office and can do so online. The authority will also start issuing OCs for commercial and other projects soon,” an official, not authorised to speak to the media, said.

