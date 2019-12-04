Noida traffic police seeks videos of violations to improve road safety

noida

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 20:47 IST

Seeking people’s participation to check traffic violations and improve travelling experience on city roads, the Noida police has added a feature on its website—trafficpolicenoida.in—where people can share a short video of violations. The police will verify the complaint and issue a challan to the violator, keeping the identity of the complainant anonymous.

Gautam Budh Nagar superintendent of police (traffic) Anil Kumar Jha said people can report violations only in video files of not more than 30 seconds in length or 5MB in size. “We issue a number of challans every month. We have decided to engage citizens’ participation to report and check violations,” he said. The Noida Traffic police said in case the video is larger than 5 MB, the video can be sent via WhatsApp on 6390005102.

“We have developed a website where people can register a grievance or file a complaint. The user/complainant needs to visit the website and click on traffic violation icon. Then they have to share their name, email id and cellphone number,” he said.

The user will get an One Time Password (OTP) which they need to use to file a complaint. “In order to prevent fake entries, it verifies the complainant’s phone number with an OTP,” Jha said. He added that once the video is uploaded, the website asks about the time and location of the violation.

The district traffic police have issued 6,16,944 challans for different violations and collected ₹10.35 crore from January to October this year. Last month, the district administration decided to name and shame traffic violators, aiming to improve traffic sense in Noida. The administration releases photos of traffic violators on WhatsApp group and other social media networks.