Noida:Transformer blast outside MNC firms in Sector 62 injures five executives

noida

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 22:00 IST

Five employees of two private firms were injured when a power transformer caught fire and oil from it splashed on them while they were standing near a roadside eatery outside their offices in Noida’s Sector 62 Friday.

The injured persons were identified as Sumit Singh, a resident of Taimur Nagar in Delhi; Vishal, a resident of Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram; and Kapil Kumar, a resident of Noida — all three employees of Barclays Noida. The other injured were Gaur City resident Awinash Kumar, and Supertech Capetown resident Pranav Kumar — both employees of Pine Labs Noida. Both companies are located within the same compound.

The eatery is located outside the Unitech Infospace building in Sector 62. The transformer was installed on the footpath, a few metres from the office complex’s exit gate, next to a food stall – Vanshi Wala Paratha Corner. According to Shivam, a spot boy at the food stall, many employees of private companies visit the eatery. “The incident took place around noon. Some people were having lunch while others were standing nearby. Suddenly, there was a spark and the transformer blew up. Oil from the transformer fell onto the people standing there, leaving them with burn injuries,” he said.

Bystanders and tea stall owners rushed to douse the fire. “Hot oil fell on bystanders. We threw water on them while others came rushing with blankets or whatever pieces of cloth they could get,” Baski Nath, the owner of the eatery, said.

Mohit Kumar, an eyewitness, said, “An autorickshaw was passing by and the driver had a mini-fire extinguisher in his vehicle which was also used to control the fire.” Later, an in-house ambulance reached the spot and rushed the injured to the nearby Fortis Hospital.”

Pranav has been working with the company as a software engineer since the last 1.5 years, while Avinash had joined the company eight months ago as team leader. “Avinash has a six-month-old daughter. They both live with their respective families in Gautam Budh Nagar. They sustained severe injuries. We are with their families in this hard time,” Prabhakar Kumar, a team lead at Pine Labs, said.

When contacted, Karen Khaw, head of corporate communications, Asia Pacific, Barclays, said, “We have taken all necessary steps with regard to the safety and well-being of our employees, and we will work with the relevant authorities to have the matter looked into.”

Sumit’s brother Saurav Kumar said that he received information in the afternoon, after which he went to the hospital “Sumit received minor injuries and was later discharged. The company has asked us not to talk to the media,” he said.

VN Singh, chief engineer of Pashchimanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Limited (PVVNL), said he had received information that there was some fault in the transformer. “There was some leakage from the unit, which led to the blast. I have sought a report from the executive engineer. We will take action if any negligence is found,” he said.

Shahvez Khan, in-charge of Sector 58 police station, said the discom had not informed the police about the incident. “We received information from other sources and a police team was sent to the spot. Kapil and Sumit sustained minor injuries and were discharged from hospital while Vishal and Awinash are undergoing treatment. Pranav, on the other hand, suffered 55% burn injuries and has been shifted to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi,” he said.

In a statement, Fortis Hospital said: “A total of five persons to our hospital in Noida, around 12.30pm (Friday). They sustained burn injuries following an electrical transformer blast in Sector 62. One patient with 55% burns was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital.”

“Two other patients who suffered less than 30% and 20% burns, respectively, were admitted for further treatment. The remaining two patients with minor injuries were administered first aid and discharged.”

Noida police said they have not received any complaint in this regard as yet.