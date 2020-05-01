Noida: Trucker, 35 others nabbed while attempting to flee to Bihar

noida

Updated: May 01, 2020 23:15 IST

At least 36 people were nabbed by Noida police on Friday for allegedly attempting to flee to Bihar from a Covid-19 hotspot, under Sector 20 police jurisdiction.

The incident was reported from Sector 8 which is currently a red zone hotspot. A person dialled the police and said that a truck driver was offering to take people to Bihar.

The suspect was identified as Rakesh Kumar who drives a mini truck for a transporter. According to police officials, he was charging passengers Rs 2000 each for a lift till Bihar. Kumar is also a native of Bihar.

“He was nabbed from near Sector 8 power house at 12.50 am following a tip-off from an informant. The passengers were all migrants living in shanty clusters in Sector 8,” said RK Singh, station house office, Sector 20 police station.

Police officials said that the driver had used his local contacts to tell people that he was willing to ferry them back to their hometowns for a certain sum of money. Being from the same area, Sector 8, he knew most of his passengers, police said.

Apart from the driver, there were 35 passengers who were nabbed. The driver was booked under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code as well as relevant sections of the epidemic act 1897 and the National Disaster Management Act 2005. The truck was also seized by police based on section 207 of the motor vehicle act.

The passengers were only booked under section 188 for violation of the guidelines of the lockdown.

“All the suspects, including the driver, were granted interim bail according to the provided provisions after which they were sent back to their homes in the hotspot area,” said deputy commissioner of police, zone 1, Sankalp Sharma.

Noida police has been cracking down on violators of the lockdown. Since March 23, the district police has arrested more than 4300 people for various violations like unauthorized gatherings or not wearing masks in public while more than 1,200 cases have been registered.