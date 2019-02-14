Noida woman, found delirious on road, dies; kin allege sexual assault

A 48-year-old woman, who was admitted to a private hospital in Noida’s Sector 29 on Sunday night, died during treatment on Wednesday morning.

The family suspects that she may have been drugged before being sexually assaulted. The hospital has not ruled out these possibilities and has sent the body for an autopsy.

The woman, a resident of Arun Vihar, Sector 37, ran a tea stall near her home.

According to family members, she had closed the shop on Sunday night and was supposed to return home soon after.

The woman’s daughter said, “Our mother had told us that she would return home in a while. However, about 10-15 minutes later, a neighbour rushed to our house and told my sister that our mother was found nearby and appeared to be drugged.”

She said the family ran out to help her and found her delirious. She was also vomiting and looked disoriented and dizzy.

“We immediately took her to Bhardwaj hospital in Sector 29. She had been undergoing treatment there, but, on Wednesday morning, she passed away,” the daughter said.

The family has not filed a police complaint in the matter yet, her daughter said.

“We are still trying to make sense of what had happened to her and why she died. So far, we have not filed a police complaint but the hospital had sent a memo to the police, detailing what had happened to her,” the daughter said.

The memo from the hospital states that the woman was brought to the hospital in a critical state.

“The woman had been fed something suspicious and there is a possibility of sexual assault as well,” the memo read.

The body was sent for a postmortem examination.

“We will wait for the autopsy report to ascertain the cause of death and to see if she was sexually assaulted. We will register a case once we receive the report,” Uday Pratap, station house officer, Sector 39 police station, said.

First Published: Feb 14, 2019 11:59 IST