Noida women’s police station shifted sexual abuse cases to local police stations: UPSWC

noida

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 23:29 IST

Uttar Pradesh State Women Commission (UPSWC) recently conducted an inspection of the Noida women’s police station, wherein they found that not only were majority cases of domestic violence, most cases of sexual harassment were diverted to local police stations.

“We recently held an inspection of Noida women police station and found that police has been mostly registering dowry cases. We found that they have been redirecting complaints of sexual harassment and of other crimes against women to local police stations. We will go through all the legal aspects and the rules and regulations of women’s police station before taking any action,” UPSWC vice-chairperson Sushma Singh said.

“We will scrutinize the data of cases registered at the women’s police station. After going through all the paper work, we will send a notice to the police station while keeping the commissioner and the district magistrate in the loop,” Singh added.

UPSWC chairperson Vimla Batham is set to meet newly appointed GB Nagar police commissioner Alok Singh and ADG police to discuss women’s safety.

During our inspections, the most common problem faced by women complainants is that the police lack empathy towards them. We need to sensitise the UP police personnel for dealing with women-related complaints in this regard, we will meet the new police commissioner,” Batham said, adding that Noida needs more streetlights and CCTV cameras at vulnerable points.

Singh also inspected the Bulandshahr women jail where the living condition was deplorable. “There were no proper toilets and even other facilities were in bad shape. We will be writing to the authorities concerned to take action,” she said.

Noida superintendent of police (city) Ankur Agarwal agreed that most cases handled by the women’s police station were of domestic violence. “Yes, we are aware that most cases registered at the women police station are of domestic violence but women with sexual harassment and other complaints can also be registered over there,” Agarwal said.