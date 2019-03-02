Notice to Luksar jail for improper waste management

The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) has issued a notice to the Luksar jail authorities for not maintaining the sewage treatment plant on campus and burning municipal waste generated within the premises.

The notice was issued after a complaint was filed on the Integrated Grievance Redressal System (IGRS) to the department regarding pollution caused by the jail. The UPPCB has directed jail authorities to get both sewage treatment plant (STP) systems and the municipal waste management corrected within 15 days.

“We checked the STP and found some of the systems were not working properly. We did not see evidence of waste burning, but local residents have complained about it and said waste was not disposed properly. We have asked jail authorities to get the STP maintained within 15 days,” Ashok Tiwary, regional officer of UPPCB, Greater Noida, said.

The letter issued to jail authorities states that during inspection, sewage water was being dumped in road-side drainage and being used for irrigation after only one settling process.

Other functions or units like aeration, blower, and filters were found to not be working properly. It was also seen that municipal solid waste was not dumped properly.

“Many local residents have informed us that sewage water spills onto the road from the jail and they have often seen smoke from waste burning. We had informed the UPPCB about this earlier and also filed an IGRS complaint about 15 days ago,” Vikrant Tongad, environmental activist, said.

Meanwhile, jail authorities said the STP has been dysfunctional for several months and repairs have not been possible due to a lack of funds. The jail authorities have also asked for ₹26 lakh for the maintenance of the system several times, but the amount has not been sanctioned yet. “We wrote the last letter in October asking for a budget to maintain the STP. We will now attach this letter and make the request again. We need good water ourselves as we have to use it for irrigating the 21 hectares of farmland that we have,” Vipin Kumar Mishra, superintendent of police, Luksar jail, said.

