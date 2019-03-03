Now, affidavit along with map layout to curb rules violation

The Ghaziabad development authority (GDA) has made it mandatory for applicants applying for clearance of map layouts of their buildings to submit an affidavit stating that they will not deviate from the purpose for which the layout is required. Officials said the step was taken to curb commercial activities in residential areas.

Officials of the GDA’s town planning department said that from now, applicants who apply for clearance of map layouts will have to submit an affidavit along with the application.

They added that construction on plots up to 100 square metres in the old Abadi (old city) area do not require map layout approval.

“Rest all residential construction requires approval of map layout. The condition of submitting an affidavit has been put in as people use residential premises for commercial activities, violating norms. If an applicant deviates from the intended purpose of usage after an affidavit is submitted, the authority will seal the premises,” Ishtiyaq Ahmad, the authority’s chief architect & town planner, said.

“The directions have been issued by the GDA vice chairperson, to be put into force immediate effect. It is intended to curb commercial activities in residential areas,” he added.

The issue of commercial operations in residential areas is a common instance in Ghaziabad.

Earlier, in September, 2013, the Allahabad High Court, in an order on a petition, had directed the Ghaziabad authority to seal all buildings or shops, including banks, private schools and nursing homes, among others, which were found running commercial operations on land earmarked for residential use.

The authority had later ordered for a survey and had found out about 8,500 instances of violations across the city. However, the intended action could not materialise.

Recently, the federation of association of apartment owners’ (Fed-AOA) of Indirapuram had moved a public interest litigation in the Allahabad High Court which had contended action against at least 1,494 of such commercial establishments running in residential areas of Indirapuram.

However, a drive against nearly 35 shops was initiated but was stopped as shop owners submitted affidavits that they will comply with land use norms.

“The GDA has provisions available through different court orders and as well as under the provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Urban Planning & Development Act to take action against erring instances. However, there has hardly been any action done to get rid of erring activities which have prevailed over years,” Alok Kumar, president, Indirapuram Fed-AOA, said.

