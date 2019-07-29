Now, check details online before buying property in Noida

noida

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 15:58 IST

In a bid to update and streamline the digitised land records of the Gautam Budh Nagar district, data of the Uttar Pradesh Stamps & Registration Department as well as revenue courts are being linked to the website of the Uttar Pradesh Revenue Board, officials said. The data was initially made available on January 1 this year.

According to officials, all stakeholders can now get details of land records online before buying a plot or flat in the district. They can also get details of court cases that have been filed on any property in the district online. The district administration has also launched a drive to name each shareholder of the property in the records.

“As the Jewar airport is being developed, several persons from outside the state have started buying agriculture land near the airport site. and Land mafias are cheating them. The digitised data will help ascertain whether the seller is genuine. One can see the map of the property as well,” Virendra Dhada, former chairman, district panchayat, said.

Once this process is complete, which is expected by December 2019, data pertaining to sharewise details will also be uploaded to prevent land frauds. “Revision of khataunis has started from June 15, 2019 and will continue till December 31, 2019. In consultation with village revenue committee and stake holders, portions of registered account holders will be determined,” said Diwakar Singh, additional district magistrate

GP Singh, DIG Stamps, said, “Uttar Pradesh Stamps and Registration Department has been uploading all property registration documents online since February 5, 2017. One can log on to igrsup.gov.in and get details of any plot registered after this period. Data prior to this period too is being computerised and is available online. One can get details by plot number, seller name, buyer name and can also verify the earlier registration papers by registration number.”

MN Upadhyay, Additional DM said, “Land record computerisation will helping check land frauds. From January 1, unique identification codes have been allotted to each plot and data of revenue courts and stamps and registration department is being linked to UP revenue board site.”

Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway authority area allotments can be checked from stamps and registration department website as well.

First Published: Jul 29, 2019 15:58 IST