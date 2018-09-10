Now, officially register your plants in Noida

Residents of Gautam Buddh Nagar can now officially register the trees they plant using a mobile application called 15 August : Plantation 9 Cr.

Citizens can use the application to register themselves and submit plantation details along with a picture for geo-tagging. After the plants are registered, the state will regularly monitor the new trees.

Geo-tagging refers to adding geographical identification to various media such as pictures or videos. This data usually consists of latitude and longitude coordinates, but can also include altitude, bearing, distance, accuracy data, names of places, even a time stamp.

“People can download the application for free from the Google Play Store. They can register themselves using their mobile phone number, enter plantation details as well as the species’ details along with a picture,” a senior official of Gautam Budh Nagar forest department said.

Government departments can also use the application to upload plantation updates with photos of the location, divisional forest officer Pramod Kumar Srivastava said.

“With the help of geo-tagging, the plants will be registered with the forest department and their location can be verified,” he said.

He said the app was launched on August 15 when a massive afforestation drive was carried out across Uttar Pradesh.

“As part of the drive, the government undertook the plantation of nine crore trees across the state in a single day. Around six lakh saplings were planted on August 15 in Gautam Budh Nagar,” he said.

He said that of the six lakh, 5.68 lakh plants have been accounted for, while counting is underway for the rest in the district. Geo-tagging of these plants is also underway, he added.

He said the main objective of geo-tagging is to check falsification of plantation claims.

The geo-tagging, he added, will help in monitoring the plants as well.

“Geo-tagging is being done for all the plants and trees that have been planted. All saplings that will be planted in the future will also be geo-tagged,” Srivastava said.

First Published: Sep 10, 2018 04:07 IST