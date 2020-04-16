Nurse tests positive for corona; 12 new cases in a day in GB Nagar

noida

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 23:41 IST

A 26-year-old nurse, working at Sector 39 new district hospital that has been converted into a quarantine centre for Covid-19 suspects,has tested positive for the virus in Gautam Budh Nagar. This is the first incident wherein a corona warrior getting infected in the district, which till Thursday had witnessed 92 cases, including 12 new ones.

Officials said the nurse lives in the Gama sector of Greater Noida. Around 12 healthcare workers, who came in contact with the nurse, have also been put under quarantine. There are more than 200 Covid-19 suspects at the new district hospital at the moment.

Officials, however, said that the area will not be turned into a hotspot as it is already serving as a quarantine centre for Covid-19 suspects. Officials are making a list of primary and secondary contacts of the nurse.

“The hospital area can’t be put under a lockdown as it was already functioning as a quarantine centre. Required measures have been taken for the safety of others,” said Suhas LY, district magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar.

The other patients who tested positive on Thursday includes 5 members of a family from a residential society in Sector 93 A of Noida. Previously, another member of the family had been infected with the disease but the source of his infection is yet to be identified.

Four people of another family in Sector 50 have also tested positive for the virus on Thursday after coming in contact with another person of the same family who had Covid-19..

A 3-year-old child — from sector 74, whose parents are undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at the Super Speciality Paediatric Hospital and Post Graduate Teaching Institute in sector 30 of Noida — also tested positive for the virus on Thursday. The father of the child is an employee at Ceasefire company in sector 135 of Noida. Till now, 52 people having direct or indirect link with the company have been found positive for the infection in Gautam Budh Nagar district.

On Thursday, the total number of hotspots in the district increased to 29, after the administration decided to add adding Sector Gama in Greater Noida and sector 20 on the list.

Meanwhile, a 33-year-old woman who was undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at Sharda Hospital was discharged on Thursday. She was shifted to the hospital on April 8 from the Super Speciality Paediatric Hospital and Post Graduate Teaching Institute in Sector 30, after the condition of her husband deteriorated. The husband is still undergoing treatment and his condition is stable now.