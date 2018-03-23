Police to issue notices to bank with inadequate security measures

The Police department of Gautam Budh Nagar is going to start serving notices to banks in the district for not following the required security measures.

The newly appointed SSP, Dr Ajay Pal Sharma, has instructed police to prepare a list of banks that do not have adequate safety measures.

On Friday, Sharma conducted a surprise inspection of the Sector 18 market and checked the security arrangements at the banks located in that area. The police chief was unhappy as in two banks that he visited, even the emergency alarm system was dysfunctional.

“I am extremely unhappy with the safety measures taken by the banks in Sector 18. During my visit on Friday, I came across banks wherein the emergency alarm system didn’t even start ringing for 10 minutes after the button was pressed. Ten minutes is too much time for a bank robber to commit the crime. Banks need to understand the importance of following security measures,” Sharma said.

Police officers are now going to conduct surprise visits to different banks in the district to check their preparedness if any incident happens.

“We are preparing a list of banks after checking their security arrangements. Banks that do not have proper safety measures in their branches will be issued notices by us. We have to ensure that banks follow all the procedures. Action will be taken against those which fail to comply with the rules and regulations,” Sharma said.

The SSP will also check the safety measures followed by cash vans used by banks. “We will check cash vans while they are transferring the money. Following proper measures is very important in the case of cash vans,” Sharma said.

The police will also be checking the antecedents of the staff in cash vans.

Sharma is also not very happy with his own officers after he found that many vehicles belonging to police officers attached with various police stations did not have number plates.

“During my visits to the police stations, I found many vehicles of police officers without number plates. I have told my officers to strictly follow traffic norms and to have proper number plates on both the sides of the vehicle. Discipline is the most important thing for the force and we will ensure that we do not lack that,” Sharma said.

In the last three days, the traffic police have issued 1,101 challans, seized 10 vehicles and towed away 151 vehicles. “Traffic is a major concern in Noida and we have started taking action against those who don’t follow the traffic rules,” SSP Sharma said.

On October 26, 2015, the Syndicate Bank branch in Dankaur was robbed in broad daylight by six armed criminals.

Dankaur police station was just a few metres from the bank where the robbery took place. Police said the criminals took around 15 minutes to carry out the robbery.

