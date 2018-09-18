Pollution watchdog informs Noida building contractors on dust-control measures

The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) on Monday held a meeting with officials of the Noida Authority and its contractors to sensitise them on ensuring implementation of dust mitigation measures on authority sites. The meeting took place on the orders of the district magistrate.

UPPCB officials sensitised all officers of work circles as well as contractors about the government’s notification and National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) orders. The board made it clear that if protocols were not followed, the district administration will penalise defaulters and take appropriate action against the concerned officer and contractor.

“The officials from the authority and contractors were informed once again about the notification regarding dust mitigation. They have been told about all orders of the NGT as well as the Environment Protection and Control Authority (EPCA),” Utsav Sharma, assistant engineer, UPPCB, said.

The officials of all work circles, including water, civil, electricity, health, sewer and horticulture, among others, participated in the workshop held at the Indira Gandhi Kala Kendra in Sector 6.

“We have tried to make our staff aware of the prevailing rules and court orders with regard to environment and dust pollution. We have asked the staff to ensure that no rule is violated while carrying out civic or developmental work. We aim to make Noida a dust-pollution-free city with the help of our staff,” Rajiv Tyagi, general manager of the Noida authority, said.

The officials and contractors have been asked to complete all pending construction work, which has the possibility of increasing dust pollution, by September 30. They have been asked to take all required measures while carrying out the work.

The officials said that most vendors or contractors violated norms on the pretext of working for the government. They have been told that strict action will be taken if they are found violating rules after September 30, when the Graded Action Response Plan comes into effect. “One of the biggest takeaways from the meeting was the list of concerned officials we received from the Noida authority. Now we can coordinate effectively and we know who is responsible for which area,” Anil Kumar Singh, regional officer,UPPCB, Noida, said. District magistrate BN Singh said action will be taken against those found violating norms.

First Published: Sep 18, 2018 04:23 IST