Possession of residential plots delayed by 6 years, penalties for allottees waived: Yeida

real-estate

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 13:27 IST

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority has waived penalties for 23,000 residential plots allottees who could not execute the registry of their plots. The Yeida has now given six months’ time for the execution of registries.

The Yeida had, in 2009, allotted these residential plots of sizes between 300 square metres and 4,000 square metres in sectors 18, 20 and 22D, and had assured buyers possession of the plots by 2013-end. However, a land dispute between the authority and farmers resulted in the Yeida failing to hand the plots over. As a result, plot allottees could not execute registries.

Since 2013, the authority has been imposing a penalty of around ₹50,000 for late registries, a move against which plot allottees have been protesting. The Yeida has now acceded to the allottees’ demands, and waived the penalty, and has asked them to register their plots by June-end this year, officials said.

However if plot allottees delay the execution of registry even after the new deadline, the buyer will have to penalties, Yeida officials added. The penalty will be 1% of total plot cost in the first month and 2% in the second month.

“We have waived the penalty and extended the time for registries till June-end so that plot allottees can execute their registry without penalty,” said Shailendra Bhatia, officer on special duty, Yeida.