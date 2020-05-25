Probe ordered after fire breaks out at Noida authority’s main admin building, none hurt

noida

Updated: May 25, 2020 23:29 IST

A fire broke out in the industrial accounts department of the Noida authority’s main administrative building in Sector 6 around 8.45am, gutting important files. The cause of the fire is yet unknown, and the authority has set up a six-person committee, to be headed by its additional chief executive officer Praveen Mishra, to probe the matter.

The Noida building was shut on Monday when the fire broke out due to Eid, and there were no injuries. Four fire tenders were sent to the spot, and doused the fire in two hours.

The office is housed in a single-storey building near the arterial Udyog Marg.

Officials said it seemed the fire may have caused due to a short circuit, but added that the exact cause would be determined only after the probe report is submitted.

“We got a call at 9.10am about a fire in the industrial accounts section of the building. We used four fire tenders to control the fire. No one was injured, but some files were burnt,” said Arun Kumar, Gautam Budh Nagar’s chief fire officer.

The committee has been asked to submit the probe report in a week’s time, officials said.

The committee will also aim to establish responsibility for the incident, and will evaluate losses in the fire.

Crucial files in the industrial department related to land allotment and other details related to industrial property were unaffected.

“Only the false ceiling and some furniture caught fire in the industrial department,” said Avinash Tripathi, officer on special duty, Noida authority.