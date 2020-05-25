e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 25, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / Probe ordered after fire breaks out at Noida authority’s main admin building, none hurt

Probe ordered after fire breaks out at Noida authority’s main admin building, none hurt

noida Updated: May 25, 2020 23:29 IST
Vinod Rajput
Vinod Rajput
Hindustantimes
         

A fire broke out in the industrial accounts department of the Noida authority’s main administrative building in Sector 6 around 8.45am, gutting important files. The cause of the fire is yet unknown, and the authority has set up a six-person committee, to be headed by its additional chief executive officer Praveen Mishra, to probe the matter.

The Noida building was shut on Monday when the fire broke out due to Eid, and there were no injuries. Four fire tenders were sent to the spot, and doused the fire in two hours.

The office is housed in a single-storey building near the arterial Udyog Marg.

Officials said it seemed the fire may have caused due to a short circuit, but added that the exact cause would be determined only after the probe report is submitted.

“We got a call at 9.10am about a fire in the industrial accounts section of the building. We used four fire tenders to control the fire. No one was injured, but some files were burnt,” said Arun Kumar, Gautam Budh Nagar’s chief fire officer.

The committee has been asked to submit the probe report in a week’s time, officials said.

The committee will also aim to establish responsibility for the incident, and will evaluate losses in the fire.

Crucial files in the industrial department related to land allotment and other details related to industrial property were unaffected.

“Only the false ceiling and some furniture caught fire in the industrial department,” said Avinash Tripathi, officer on special duty, Noida authority.

top news
In Eid outreach, Amit Shah lets 120 Kashmiri prisoners in 3 states make a phone call home
In Eid outreach, Amit Shah lets 120 Kashmiri prisoners in 3 states make a phone call home
WHO pauses trial of anti-malaria drug in Covid-19 patients due to safety concerns
WHO pauses trial of anti-malaria drug in Covid-19 patients due to safety concerns
In India’s Covid-19 testing strategy, a hard push from PM Modi and a dose of reality
In India’s Covid-19 testing strategy, a hard push from PM Modi and a dose of reality
Army Chief Naravane’s 2012 prophecy on Chinese strategy rings true in Ladakh sector
Army Chief Naravane’s 2012 prophecy on Chinese strategy rings true in Ladakh sector
9 migrants found dead in Telangana’s Warangal killed by fellow worker: Cops
9 migrants found dead in Telangana’s Warangal killed by fellow worker: Cops
China to evacuate citizens from India amid pandemic, rising border tension
China to evacuate citizens from India amid pandemic, rising border tension
Cancellations hit travellers hard as flights resume at Mumbai airport after 2 months
Cancellations hit travellers hard as flights resume at Mumbai airport after 2 months
Explained: Does Vitamin D protect against coronavirus disease?
Explained: Does Vitamin D protect against coronavirus disease?
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Noida News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In