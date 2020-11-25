e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 25, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / Realtors demand time extension and other relief

Realtors demand time extension and other relief

noida Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 23:17 IST
Vinod Rajput
Vinod Rajput
         

To cope up with the Covid-19 pandemic impact, realtors on Wednesday demanded multiple relief measures from the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP-Rera), including last mile funding, restructuring of existing business loans and more time to deliver projects.

“We need an additional six months to deliver ongoing housing projects as nationwide lockdown due to the pandemic affected our work schedule. The UP-Rera had earlier given us six months time but we want more in view of the market situation,” said RK Arora president of the UP chapter of national real estate development council (Naredco), which arranged a webinar as part of its three-day Infrastructure Summit-2020 from Wednesday. UP-Rera chief Rajive Kumar participated in the webinar during which the requests were put forward.

The realtors also demanded additional funds to complete certain projects that are 80% to 95% complete. Another demand is that existing loans should be ‘restructured’.

“It means that if a developer is unable to pay the loan then he should be given opportunity to get the loan amount rescheduled so that he gets more time to repay and loan instalment should be rescheduled. It will help the realtor not to become non performing assets,” said Arora.

Naredco national president Niranjan Hiranandani also attended the meet.

Meanwhile the confederation of real estate developers association of India (CREDAI), another builders’ group asked the state government to reduce the stamp fee from 5% to 2%.

“Maharashtra government has reduced stamp fee to 2% to help the homebuyers. We demanded the UP government do the same. And we also demanded 1% of total property cost on registration fee should be waived off,” said Subodh Goyal secretary of CREDAI’s Western UP chapter.

The UPRERA chairman Rajive Kumar assured the realtors help on prevailing issues.

“We discussed these issues with the realtors and assured them (realtors) help. We are in the role of supporting the real estate sector and we will do the needful. We have already made recommendations to Reserve bank of India and the ministry of finance on the issue of last mile funding and restructuring of loans. Now if Naredco gives in written then we will again do the needful after looking into these issues. And on stamp fee issue we have already made suggestions and let the state government take a positive decision on it,” said Kumar.

top news
Diego Maradona, soccer icon who led Argentina to glory, dies at 60
Diego Maradona, soccer icon who led Argentina to glory, dies at 60
Cyclone Nivar’s landfall begins, rains pound Tamil Nadu coast
Cyclone Nivar’s landfall begins, rains pound Tamil Nadu coast
Night curfews allowed, lockdown needs Centre’s nod in new Covid protocol
Night curfews allowed, lockdown needs Centre’s nod in new Covid protocol
Thousands of farmers at Haryana border for ‘Delhi Chalo’ march: 10 points
Thousands of farmers at Haryana border for ‘Delhi Chalo’ march: 10 points
LIVE: 2 rivers in TN witness rise in water levels due to continuous rains
LIVE: 2 rivers in TN witness rise in water levels due to continuous rains
Nivar: Once bitten twice shy, Chennai residents park cars on flyover
Nivar: Once bitten twice shy, Chennai residents park cars on flyover
‘One day we’ll kick a ball together in the sky above’: Pele
‘One day we’ll kick a ball together in the sky above’: Pele
Smriti Irani vs Asaduddin Owaisi on ‘love jihad’ law, day after UP ordinance
Smriti Irani vs Asaduddin Owaisi on ‘love jihad’ law, day after UP ordinance
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesCyclone NivarRahul GandhiDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Noida News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In