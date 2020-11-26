e-paper
Home / Noida / Resident of Sector 100 booked for assaulting 10-month-old Labrador puppy

Resident of Sector 100 booked for assaulting 10-month-old Labrador puppy

noida Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 22:54 IST
Tanmayee Tyagi
Tanmayee Tyagi
         

A resident of a high-rise in Sector 100 was booked by the Noida Police for allegedly assaulting his 10-month-old Labrador puppy, who is currently undergoing treatment.

The incident was reported from Lotus Boulevard society, where the suspect, a software engineer, lives with his wife. According to neighbours, the puppy was gifted to him by his wife almost six months back. The complaint was made by a resident of the adjacent society.

“A neighbour of the family contacted me through social media about the brutality towards the canine. He was being kept in the balcony for weeks and was often hit, sometimes with a belt as well. Yesterday morning, the assault was really terrible and the pup had been crying horribly. After this, neighbours reached out to other residents. That is how we got to know about the incident,” said Vibha Chugh, a resident of Lotus Espacia, an adjacent society.

Videos of the man hitting the animal made by neighbours are making the rounds on social media.

Chugh alerted the police after coming to know about the assault. Chugh, along with a neighbour and a police officer, went to the house to rescue the animal.“It took us over an hour to get inside. The owner would not let us take the animal for treatment. The puppy had broken legs and several belt marks on its body. There was damage to his genitals as well. He needs surgery. The canine is severly traumatised,” said Chugh.

She alleged that it took her more than 14 hours to get a case registered against the owner, who was later booked under Section 428 (animal cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 39 police station. The police officials said due procedure was followed while filing a complaint against the owner.

“The dog was rescued and rushed for treatment. Meanwhile, a probe in the matter is underway and necessary action is being taken,” said Azad Singh Tomar, station house officer(SHO), Sector 39 police station.

The owner could not be reached for a comment.

