Road rage in Ghaziabad: Cabbie hit, dragged on car’s bonnet for over 1km

A 22-year-old software engineer allegedly drove a 36-year-old man around on the bonnet of his Hyundai i20 car for around a kilometre in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, police said.

The errant driver, a resident of Delhi’s Vivek Vihar Phase-I, has been arrested.

Police said a case has been filed against the driver, Rohan Mittal, under IPC sections 279 (rash driving), 307 (attempt to murder) and 427 (causing damages) on the basis of a complaint filed by the victim, Virbhan Singh, at the Indirapuram police station.

A video of the incident went viral on social media.

Aparna Gautam, assistant superintendent of police, Indirapuram, said, “The suspect has been arrested. His action could have resulted in the death of the victim had he not been able to hold on to the bonnet. The i20 car has also been seized.”

Singh, a resident of Sarfabad village in Noida’s Sector 73 who is attached to a cab aggregator, claimed, “I was on my way to Indirapuram from Vasundhara in my Tata Zest car when the man rammed his car into mine around 100 metres away from the Kanwani police post. I stopped the car and started questioning him. He apologised and told me that the brakes of his car malfunctioned. Soon, the police post in-charge arrived at the spot and asked both of us to park our cars away from the main road as it was leading to a traffic snarl.”

“As soon as I parked my car on the side of the road and came out of my vehicle, the man in the i20 tried to flee. I was standing in front of his car and he suddenly hit me. I injured my leg and landed on the bonnet of his car. I started shouting at him, asking him to stop but he refused to listen. He drove the car around at a speed of 70-80 kmph and also turned his car sideways to ensure that I fall. He then took a U-turn near a petrol pump and headed back on the main road towards Vasundhara — with me clinging on to the bonnet all the while,” Singh further alleged.

“The police post in-charge ran behind us the entire distance and caught hold of him near the Hindon canal. I was in trauma, so I mentioned in my police complaint that I was driven around on the bonnet for 200 metres. However, the distance of the stretch is around 1kilometre,” Singh said.

First Published: Mar 08, 2019 02:50 IST