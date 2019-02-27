Scaffolding falls on 10 cars in Ghaziabad, developer to pay damages

A day after scaffolding fell at Niho Scottish Garden damaging around 10 cars, residents of the society lodged an FIR against developer Niho Construction alleging laxity on their part. The FIR was lodged at Indirapuram police station under IPC sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427 (causing damages).

According to the FIR, one person was injured in the mishap. The incident took place around 7pm Monday when a scaffolding made of iron collapsed and damaged at least 10 cars parked below.

“We discussed the issue of the damaged cars in a meeting with Niho Construction representatives. They have assured that all the damages to vehicles will be repaired and suggested that residents could travel in private cabs with the developer footing the bills,” said DK Maurya, president of Niho Scottish Garden apartment owners’ association.

“The scaffolding probably fell in rain and strong winds. There was no major injury reported as all residents were inside their flats at that time,” Maurya added. The representatives of Niho Constructions said they have conducted meeting with the residents and assured that repairs will be taken up soon.

“We have already started the process for repairing the damaged vehicles and all the costs would be paid by us. We have also asked residents to use private cabs and we will pay the bills,” said Kewal Lakheda, a partner of Niho Construction.

Sandeep Singh, station house officer, Indirapuram police station, said, “An FIR was lodged and we are investigating the complaint lodged by the residents. There has been no arrest so far.”

First Published: Feb 27, 2019 03:41 IST