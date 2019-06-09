Send photos of traffic violations, get rewarded: UP transport department

The Uttar Pradesh transport department is developing a mobile application on which residents will be able to send photos of traffic violations and be rewarded in exchange. The move aims to empower residents to ensure traffic rules are followed, as well as beat the manpower shortage in the traffic and transport departments.

The department recently held a meeting discussing the Uttar Pradesh Road Safety Fund Rules, 2014, and sanctioned ₹10.69 crore for various projects, including for the development of the mobile app, aiming to ensure road safety, and bring down the number of accidents.

The rules provide extensive guidelines to the district administration and police officials to take safety measures for commuters on national highways, expressways, and city roads. Local officials are required to analyse accident data and make efforts to control such cases. The rules also lay emphasis on undertaking awareness programmes for residents.

Between January 2019 and March 2019, Gautam Budh Nagar district recorded 481 accidents, in which 220 people died and 393 were injured, as per data from the Noida traffic police.

The letter, issued by Akhilesh Kumar Mishra, special secretary (transport), stated that the government has sanctioned ₹10.69 crore for various projects — including ₹1.87 crore for a publicity van, ₹1 crore for awareness seminars/workshops, ₹1.22 crore for the development of software infrastructure in districts for video conferencing.

The sanction also includes ₹50 lakh for the development of the mobile app, a control room and other infrastructure to facilitate the process.

“We are developing a mobile app where people can capture photos of the vehicle’s registration number plate and GPS location. They can upload the photos using the mobile app.

The traffic violator will be issued an e-challan after a verification, while the informer/ resident will be paid ₹5 per photo as a reward,” the letter states.

Himesh Tiwari, assistant regional transport officer (enforcement) of Gautam Budh Nagar, said the initiative will help the residents to enforce traffic rules themselves.

“The traffic and transport departments have a severe shortage of manpower. It sometimes becomes difficult to launch enforcement drive at different places, simultaneously. The app will empower residents to report traffic violations and get rewarded,” he said.

The government has also sanctioned ₹1 crore for sustained campaign on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and others. The government order states that the districts magistrates and superintendents and senior superintendents of police of the top 10 districts who bring down accidents and fatalities on roads by 10% as compared to previous year in their area, will be facilitated.

