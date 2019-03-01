Shop owner thrashed, run over by four men in Ghaziabad after argument over Rs 125

A 24-year-old shop owner was allegedly thrashed with sticks and a baseball bat by four ‘inebriated’ men on Wednesday evening after an argument between them over the payment of Rs 125.

Family members of the victim said the four suspects also inflicted severe injuries to him by trying to mow him down under the wheels of their SUV at Kavi Nagar Industrial Area. The injured man is on a ventilator at a private hospital, police said, adding that an FIR has been lodged against the suspects.

According to family of victim Kapil Yadav, who runs a grocery shop near regional transport office, four men in a Scorpio had bought some food items from him just before the incident.

“They bought the items worth Rs 125 from Kapil’s shop. When he approached them for money, they rebuked him and started beating him up. All the four were in an inebriated state. Two of them then pulled out a stick and a baseball bat with which they hit him repeatedly,” Sanjay Yadav, Kapil’s uncle, said.

After Kapil tried to escape from there, the men brought him to the road and one of them whose name was Sachin asked others to hold his legs and arms, Sanjay alleged.

“One of the men held his arms while the others pulled his legs and made him lie on the road. Then Sachin drove the vehicle and ran over my nephew. The entire incident led him suffer severe injuries and he was crying in pain. Then some locals arrived and the suspects tried to flee in their SUV. But their vehicle hit an electricity pole. The men left the SUV behind and fled afoot,” he added.

However, one of the four men, Virender, was chased down by the locals and handed over to the Kavi Nagar police.

“The doctors have told us to wait for 72 hours before anything can be said about his condition. My cousin has suffered severe injuries to head, spine, abdomen and legs,” Ravinder Yadav, victim’s cousin, said.

The family on Wednesday night gave a police complaint, after which an FIR was registered against Virender, Sakleen and Sachin while one is yet to be identified. The FIR was lodged under IPC sections of attempt to murder, voluntarily causing hurt and intentional insult to provoke breach of peace.

“Virender, one of the four men, was arrested by police while three are on the run. It was after altercation with the shop owner, the men beat him up and hit him with their SUV. The SUV has also been seized. We will soon nab the other three men,” Raj Kumar Sharma, station house officer of Kavi Nagar police station, said.

Virender is stated to be a resident of Mahendra Enclave, police said.

