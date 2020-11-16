Snow in hills to reduce temperature further

noida

Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 23:39 IST

Noida and neighbouring areas are set to feel a chill as the mercury is set to fall by six degrees over next two days, weather analysts said.

According to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) data, Noida recorded 1mm rain in past 24-hours. While the western disturbance caused the light rain, snowfall in the northern regions helped cool the winds headed to Noida.

“The wind direction is currently easterly and south-easterly, which will change to north-westerly by Tuesday evening, and between eight to 10kmph. This will bring in cool wind ave of chilly winds from the northern states where the western disturbance have caused snowfall. Due to this, the mercury in the plains will fall sharply over next two days,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre, IMD.

According to the IMD, the maximum temperature for Noida on Monday was 25 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season’s average, against 29 degrees Celsius a day earlier. The minimum temperature was recorded at 16 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average, against 14.2 degrees Celsius a day earlier. The humidity oscillated between 81-79 per cent on Monday.

“By Wednesday, the minimum temperatures are likely to shrink around ten degrees Celsius. The main reason behind this fall is the icy cold winds from norther states like Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir,” said Srivastava.

According to the IMD, another western disturbance – the weather phenomenon that causes rains in the region – is expected around November 18-19, which will further hit the mercury due to snowfall on the northern mountainous states.