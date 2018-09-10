Soon, 22 new booths for traffic police at congested junctions in Noida

The traffic police, in collaboration with a corporate group, will build booths for officers at 22 locations across the city which are prone to congestion and require constant monitoring.

A survey is underway to identify space for the booths. They are expected to be of an average size of eight square foot. The design will be modelled on traffic booths put up recently in Gurgaon. The booths will also have space for advertisements, revenue from which will be used for the maintenance of these booths.

According to the police, traffic officers are deployed during peak hours every day at these spots as they see heavy congestion and the constables often need to manually regulate vehicular movement.

“Many spots have no shaded area or a place to sit. The officers end up taking breaks under a tree or sit on the side of the road. Some people take pictures of them at that time and post on them social media, without considering that they are sweating it out throughout the day,” Anil Kumar Jha, superintendent of police (traffic), Noida, said.

He added that these traffic booths will help traffic officials, who often spend the entire day on the road, get a formal space.

The intersections where these booths will be put up include those at Sectors 37/Chhalera, 57, 50/75/76, 31/25, 71 and 12/22. Other crowded intersections where these booths have been planned are Hazipur, Labour Chowk (Mamura), Electronic City (Model Town), Pari Chowk, Gaur Chowk, Parthala Chowk, Degree College, Balak Nath, Haldoni Mor, DND loop, Spice Mall and Gejha, among others.

According to Harish Aswal from HV Metal Arc Infra Pvt. Ltd., a group that works on constructing prefabricated buildings, “Road safety is also an important aspect of traffic monitoring. The small cabins will include first-aid boxes and work stations for officials so that small injuries from accidents can be handled on the spot.”

He added that the booths will be constructed in the middle of those intersections where space is available so that they can also act as traffic monitoring stations. At other places, these will be on the sides of the road.

