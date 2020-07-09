e-paper
Home / Noida / Sunder Bhati gang member arrested

Sunder Bhati gang member arrested

noida Updated: Jul 09, 2020 23:43 IST
HT Correspondent
Noida Police on Thursday morning arrested a member of dreaded gangster Sunder Bhati gang from near City Centre.

The suspect was identified by his first name as Brajesh (35), a native of Ghangrola village in Kasna.

According to police, they were tipped off about the suspect’s movements.

“He was wanted in cases of extortion in the national capital region and is a member of the Sunder Bhati gang. He had gone to jail on earlier occasions as well for extortion and was also wanted under the gangster act from Site 5 police station jurisdiction,” said Azad Singh Tomar, station house officer, sector 39 police station.

Police officials also recovered a countrymade pistol from the suspect.

Following the Kanpur incident of June 2 in which eight police personnel were killed by notorious criminal Vikas Dubey, police across the state have been cracking down on known gangsters and their associates. Dubey was arrested on Thursday from Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain.

Noida police commissionerate has also been actively working on nabbing known mafias while efforts are also being carried out to attach movable and immovable assets of known criminals under section 14 of the gangster act.

On Wednesday, assets worth ₹77.7 lakh were attached in zone 3 of the commissionerate. Earlier, properties and other assets worth more than ₹13 crore were attached in various belts across zone 2 and 3.

Uttar Pradesh orders 2-day weekend lockdown from today evening
Nepal’s cable operators remove Indian news channels
Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey’s wife, son arrested in Lucknow
Bengal registers highest single-day spike with over 1,000 fresh Covid-19 cases
South Korean police say missing Seoul mayor found dead: Report
US Supreme Court orders Trump financial records released to NY prosecutors
India, China diplomats to meet on Ladakh stand-off tomorrow to expedite pullback
Indore labourer’s daughter gets flat for securing 1st division in class 10 exams
