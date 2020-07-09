Sunder Bhati gang member arrested

noida

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 23:43 IST

Noida Police on Thursday morning arrested a member of dreaded gangster Sunder Bhati gang from near City Centre.

The suspect was identified by his first name as Brajesh (35), a native of Ghangrola village in Kasna.

According to police, they were tipped off about the suspect’s movements.

“He was wanted in cases of extortion in the national capital region and is a member of the Sunder Bhati gang. He had gone to jail on earlier occasions as well for extortion and was also wanted under the gangster act from Site 5 police station jurisdiction,” said Azad Singh Tomar, station house officer, sector 39 police station.

Police officials also recovered a countrymade pistol from the suspect.

Following the Kanpur incident of June 2 in which eight police personnel were killed by notorious criminal Vikas Dubey, police across the state have been cracking down on known gangsters and their associates. Dubey was arrested on Thursday from Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain.

Noida police commissionerate has also been actively working on nabbing known mafias while efforts are also being carried out to attach movable and immovable assets of known criminals under section 14 of the gangster act.

On Wednesday, assets worth ₹77.7 lakh were attached in zone 3 of the commissionerate. Earlier, properties and other assets worth more than ₹13 crore were attached in various belts across zone 2 and 3.