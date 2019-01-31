‘Thak thak’ gang steals Rs 5 lakh from businessman’s Mercedes in Ghaziabad

A ‘thak thak’ gang on Wednesday afternoon targeted a Meerut businessman’s Mercedes Benz in Ghaziabad’s Raj Nagar district centre (RDC) and fled with a bag containing Rs 5 lakh, along with other documents. Police said they have received a complaint and are scanning CCTV footage to identify the culprits.

According to the businessman Narendra Chauhan, who is into road construction, he had come to the RDC for a meeting with bank officials and had left his bag and other documents in the car. He said that while he was in a meeting, he received a call from his driver. “My driver was in the car and was looking after the bag and the documents. He said that three men came near the Mercedes and knocked on the window. They told the driver that the tyre of the car was punctured. When my driver unlocked the car and stepped out, one of the men opened the door on the other side and fled with the bag,” Chauhan said.

“The bag contained Rs 5 lakh besides my credit card, identification and other business related documents. I have submitted a complaint to the police. The driver said he also spotted a motorcycle rider who seemed to be an accomplice of the three men,” he added.

After the police was informed, officers arrived at the spot but could not trace the thieves. “We have deployed a team who is scanning footage from the nearby CCTVs. The area has a lot of CCTV cameras. We hope to get clues soon. An FIR has also been registered in the case under sections of theft,” Shlok Kumar, superintendent of police (city), said.

In a similar incident in December, 2018 in Indirapuram, a gang of thieves had escaped with bags containing official documents related to aircraft, an official mobile and a pen drive, along with other items from the car of two Indian Air Force officers who were on way to Bareilly airbase from the Hindon airbase.

The gang had broken the glass pane of the car window when the two officers had gone to visit the Habitat Centre mall. “In connection with the similar incidents, we are trying to trace gang members who were sent to jail and later got bail. Such gangs come to Ghaziabad from different districts and flee with valuables,” the SP said.

