Three more areas declared hot spots and sealed in GB Nagar after more cases emerge

noida

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 23:10 IST

The number of Covid-19 hot spots in Gautam Budh Nagar touched 25 with three more additions on Saturday evening. The three newly added areas are Sector 50, Sector 93 A and some parts of Sector Pi 2 in Greater Noida. These areas were declared hot spots after more cases of Covid-19 came to fore on Thursday and Friday.

According to officials, areas around these three locations will remain sealed from Saturday 10am till the midnight of April 14. In Pi 2, only some parts which is near the residential society of a positive patient will remain sealed.

The Uttar Pradesh government Wednesday had announced that it will completely seal Covid-19 hot spots across 15 districts in the state in an attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus infection. The authorities have restricted people in these areas from stepping out of homes even to buy essential items. All houses will be surveilled and the areas deeply sanitised. Officials are trying to provide doorstep delivery of essential services.

The district health department, meanwhile, has been facing trouble has test reports have been delayed. Officials have tied up with the National Institute of Biologicals in Sector 62, Noida, for conducting Covid-19 tests. The district magistrate has allotted ₹46.22 lakh to the Government Institute of Medical Sciences in Greater Noida and ₹65 lakh to the Super Speciality Children Hospital in Sector 39 for developing Covid-19 laboratories so that these delays can be avoided.

“It is important to get faster results to ensure quick containment and surveillance drives in affected areas. On Friday, a woman who was operated on at private hospital tested positive for Covid-19 following which medical and paramedical staff of the hospital were put in quarantine. Currently, the medical staff are playing the most important role so we have to ensure their safety. We are also trying to come up with a way to ensure that the emergency patients who come for surgeries are tested in advance in their respective districts before they reach here,” Suhas LY, district magistrate, said.

Till now, the staff of two hospitals in the district have been put in quarantine following the Covid-19 outbreak.

By Saturday night, the health department had notified 1,895 travellers and put 1,423 people under surveillance. A total of 1,224 samples have been collected. A total of 64 cases have come out positive and 13 of them have been discharged. There are 51 active cases in the district at present.

Another problem faced by the district administration is of industries firing their junior employees. There are instances wherein despite the order of the district magistrate, a few organisations haven’t paid the labourers their salaries this month even after April 7, the deadline by which they were meant to be paid.

“We are continuously holding meetings with industries in the district to convince them to not fire any employee. We are also trying to look for firms which haven’t paid their employees yet,” Suhas said.