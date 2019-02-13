4 men flee with Delhi cop’s pistol after he fires in air following argument over chutney

An argument over chutney allegedly led to a Delhi police constable firing two shots in the air from his service pistol, after which four persons working in private companies snatched the pistol and ran away with it, on the night of February 2.

Three youth allegedly involved in the incident were arrested by Noida Sector 58 police on Monday night in connection with the incident and the pistol was also recovered, the police said.

The incident had taken place at a food joint in Sector 59 where the four suspects, identified as Hemant Rautela (from Akbarpur), Abhishek Bhatt (Pratap Vihar), Rahul Chawla (from Vijay Nagar) and Dushyant (who is on the run), were having dinner. The constable was also there with his nephew and according to the police the duo was under the influence of alcohol.

The four had asked a server to bring them chutney, which the server accidentally served to the constable.

“He (the constable) started abusing the server which led to a full-fledged argument between him and the four men. He then fired a shot in the air after which the four assaulted his companion. Another 100 metres from the place, the constable fired another shot, after which the four took his pistol from him and fled,” Pankaj Rai, station house officer, Sector 58 police station, said.

He said a case was registered the next day, following which the constable was suspended by the Delhi Police.

On February 11, officers had received a tip-off that the three suspects would by present in Sector 57 and would be travelling towards Sector 12-22.

“Based on that information, a check point was set up near the Sector 57 T-point and the suspects were arrested. A search produced the stolen pistol from them,” the SHO said.

He said that the accused are in their early twenties. “The other eight bullets in the pistol were also recovered as it is,” said Rai.

The three were produced in front of a magistrate on Tuesday and later sent to jail.

