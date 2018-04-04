Three women molested during birthday party at Noida farmhouse

Three women have alleged that they were molested by locals during the birthday celebrations of a friend at a farmhouse near the expressway. Though an FIR has been registered at the Expressway police station, the three women complainants and their friends claim that the police misbehaved with them after they arrived.

According to one of the victims, the incident took place around 3am on April 1 when a group of them, five men and five women, were partying.

“We were 10 friends celebrating a friend’s birthday at his farmhouse near the Pushta Road; he is a real estate agent. Around 3am, nearly 20 men barged in with sticks and started shouting at all of us. When our male friends tried to mediate, the group became violent and started pushing us around,” she said.

Sharad Chaudhary who dialled 100 said, “They hit us and our women friends were also molested by the group of 20 men. I somehow managed to call the police.”

Another friend present at the venue said that when the police did arrive, they were not of much help.

When they arrived, instead of helping us, they started greeting the locals who had attacked us, Chaudhary said.

He added that the police arrived in plainclothes and there was no woman constable with them.

The woman complainant said that the group of attackers was headed by a man who owned another farmhouse nearby. She said that the rival group was involved in a property dispute with her friend who owned the farmhouse.

Meanwhile, the police said both parties have filed cross-complaints in the matter.

According to police officials, Sahil had an ongoing property dispute with the accused. “They have both filed complaints against each other. The accused has alleged that Sahil and his friends fired shots in the air, while Sahil has accused that the farm owner and his men manhandled his male friends and molested the women,” said Vedpal Singh Pundir, station house officer, Expressway police station.

He added that the police is looking into the matter. “We will investigate the matter and if some lapse are found the part of our officials, we will take suitable action,” the SHO said.