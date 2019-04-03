‘Tortured’ 7-year-old rescued by neighbour, case lodged in Noida

A seven-year-old boy who was allegedly being held captive by his mother and her male companion at a gym in Surajpur town area was rescued by his neighbour on Tuesday morning, after which a case was registered against the two suspects.

The incident came to light around 8am, when the boy managed to flee from his captors and reach his neighbour’s house, who then informed the police.

According to the neighbour, the boy was in bad shape when he reached his house. “He collapsed as soon as he came here. We revived him and saw the injuries all over his body, after which we called the police ,” he said.

He said the boy told them that he was forced by his mother and her companion to work at the gym he owned. The boy also told him the companion often beat him. The boy’s father, an alcoholic, had passed away a few years ago, after which his mother took up with the owner of the gym. Police said, the man is from Dadri and is married.

